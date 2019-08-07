Robbery reported at Citibank branch in Aventura

AVENTURA, Fla. - The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a bank Wednesday afternoon in Aventura.

The robbery was reported just before 1 p.m. at the Citibank branch at 2750 Aventura Blvd.

According to FBI spokesman Jim Marshall, a man dressed casually in a T-shirt, dark-colored shorts and a hat entered the bank and demanded money from an employee.

Surveillance images show the thief reaching over the counter to take the cash.

Marshall said customers were inside the bank at the time but no one was injured.

He declined to say how much money was taken.

Investigators believe the same man robbed a BB&T Bank at 2434 Hollywood Blvd. in Hollywood on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.