South Florida model sentenced to probation after kicking dog on elevator

AVENTURA, Fla. - A South Florida woman caught on camera kicking her dog in an elevator has been sentenced to probation.

In addition to four years of probation, Keevonna Wilson, 26, was also ordered to pay $600 in court costs. She must also write a letter to the court addressing the animal abuse.

In Sept. 2017, surveillance video from inside an Aventura condominium elevator showed Wilson repeatedly kicking Chastity, a small Shih Tzu-Yorkie mix.

The building's security staff saw the video and notified police.

Wilson claimed she was upset with the dog because it went to the bathroom in the elevator.

Miami-Dade Animal Services removed Chasity from Wilson's care for medical treatment. An investigation showed the dog had bruises on her abdominal area and the outside part of her ears.

Chasity was scheduled to be put up for adoption.

***WARNING: Video contains footage that some may find disturbing***

