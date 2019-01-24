'Traveling Bandit' arrested in Colorado after first targeting Aventura bank, FBI says

AVENTURA, Fla. - A man dubbed the "Traveling Bandit" by the FBI was arrested Thursday morning in Fruita, Colorado, FBI spokesman Jim Marshall confirmed.

According to Marshall, Jason Lee Robinson, 49, of Pikeville, Kentucky, was arrested on federal bank robbery charges for his alleged involvement in the Dec. 28 robbery of a Capital Bank branch at 20295 NE 29th Place in Aventura.

Investigators said Robinson is believed to have targeted multiple banks across the country, beginning with the Aventura robbery.

Below is a list of the other robberies he is believed to have been involved in:

• Jan. 2, 2019: Asheville, North Carolina; SunTrust Bank

• Jan. 4, 2019: Johnson City, Tennessee; Mountain Commerce Bank

• Jan. 8, 2019: Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; US Bank

• Jan. 10, 2019: Prattville, Alabama; TrustMark Bank

• Jan. 14, 2019: Mt. Vernon, Illinois; 5th 3rd Bank

• Jan. 17, 2019: Price Branch, Utah; Wells Fargo Bank

FBI agents said Robinson usually approaches the counter and hands the teller a note demanding money and warning that he is armed.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.