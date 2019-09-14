William Lehman Causeway's westbound lanes remain closed

AVENTURA, Fla. - Drivers are still unable to use the William Lehman Causeway to get from Sunny Isles Beach to Aventura on Saturday.

A damaged 24-inch sewer line ruptured a westbound lane on Thursday night between Biscayne Boulevard in Aventura and Collins Avenue in Sunny Isles Beach.

The waste water polluted a nearby retention lake, and prompted authorities to temporarily close the causeway, also known as the FL-826, in both directions.

Workers cleared the roadway and officers reopened the eastbound lanes on Friday. Drivers are experiencing delays on Collins Avenue and West Dixie Highway.

Workers are replacing the pipe, which is 12-feet underground. Miami-Dade County officials warned the waste water spilled into the drainage retention lake near the causeway.

