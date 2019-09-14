Workers deal with second main break near Aventura Mall

GOOGLE MAPS

AVENTURA, Fla. - After a wastewater main break disrupted traffic on William Lehman Causeway for about a day, police officers are dealing with another main break nearby in Aventura on Saturday afternoon.

The second damaged pipe was near to the place where a 24-inch sewer line ruptured on the causeway Thursday night.

The damage disrupted traffic between Biscayne Boulevard in Aventura and Collins Avenue in Sunny Isles Beach until Saturday afternoon, when officers reopened the causeway's westbound lanes.

To deal with the second main break, Aventura Police Department officers closed the southbound lanes of West Country Club Drive at Spoke Road, which is one of the eastern entrances of Aventura Mall.

The first main break spilled wastewater, polluting the neighboring retention lake.

