Yacht catches on fire in Aventura

AVENTURA, Fla. - Flames engulfed a yacht late Thursday night near the Turnberry Golf Course in Aventura.

The Miami-Dade Fire Department dispatched about three dozen units and a helicopter to a marina off the intersection of Country Club Drive and 34th Avenue.

Residents of the Bonavista and Ensenada condominiums reported they could see the flames and smoke coming from the marina along a canal.

Some residents feared a man lived on the boat that caught on fire, but authorities couldn't confirm if this was true. As of midnight, the scene was still active.

