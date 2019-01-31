Beached whale dies off coast of Everglades National Park

EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK, Fla. - A rare whale washed ashore dead Tuesday afternoon on a small natural island just west of Sandy Key near Everglades National Park, officials said.

Blair Mase-Guthrie, a spokeswoman for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said a fisherman alerted authorities about the beached whale.

The animal was a 38-foot Bryde's whale. Only 100 Bryde's whales are known to be in the Gulf of Mexico, Mase-Guthrie said. Since 2005, researchers have only spotted five of the whales.

Rescuers pulled the whale from the beach and brought the animal into the park for examination. Biologists and other scientists took samples from the animal and are conducting other tests.

