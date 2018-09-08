Body camera rolls as Florida deputy saves man from drowning

HOLIDAY, Fla. - A Pasco County sheriff's deputy's body camera captured a dramatic rescue this week after a man almost drowned.

Deputy Taylor Grant received a call about a possible drowning around 8 a.m. Thursday at gated community in the town of Holiday. He had to jump a 10-foot fence and run almost 5 acres to get to the scene, authorities said. As Grant closed in, he heard the victim's wife screaming for help as she struggled to pull her husband, 51-year-old Juan Munoz-Valencia, out of the water.

The Munoz-Valencia was caught between a seawall and a floating dock, complicating the rescue. Grant rushed in and pulled Munoz-Valencia onto the dock. At first, Munoz-Valencia was unresponsive, but Grant managed to revive him.

Paramedics rushed Munoz-Valencia to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition Friday.

"Adrenaline kicked in, and training kicked in," Grant said at news conference Friday. "There was no fear that I had."

