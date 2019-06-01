Bodycam video provides new look at Boeing 737 that skidded into St. Johns River

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has released new body camera video that provides another glimpse of a Boeing 737 that skidded off a runway at Naval Air Station Jacksonville into the St. Johns River last month.

In the video released Saturday, a state wildlife officer can be heard talking to a colleague in the aftermath of the May 3 incident.

The military-chartered Miami Air flight skidded off the runway and into the water after returning from Guantanamo Bay.

There were 136 passengers and seven crew members on board, but nobody was seriously hurt.

Rescuers were unable to save a dog and two cats from the cargo area, which was underwater.

The plane was later towed away on a barge for inspection by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.