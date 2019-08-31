Brevard County issues mandatory evacuations for barrier islands

A surf shop advertises hurricane supplies as Hurricane Dorian approaches the coast, on Aug. 30, 2019 in Cocoa Beach. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Brevard County residents living in barrier islands, mobile homes and flood-prone areas must evacuate, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey said the evacuation goes into effect at 8 a.m. Sunday. The evacuation order applies to Port Canaveral and Cocoa Beach. The county's metropolitan area includes the cities of Palm Bay, Melbourne and Titusville.

In Cape Canaveral, NASA moved a 380-foot-high mobile launch platform at the Kennedy Space Center to the Vehicle Assembly Building, which was built to withstand 125 mph wind.

Hurricane Dorian was strengthening Friday night. Local 10 News Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross said the storm was projected to make landfall Monday night or Tuesday morning as a Category 4 system with "extremely dangerous" 140 mph winds and heavy rainfall.

Coastal areas could get 6 to 12 inches of rain and 18 inches in some places.

President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency in Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis said the Florida Highway Patrol was escorting fuel trucks to replenish gas stations.

"

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.