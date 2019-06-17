$2 million worth of drugs found inside unattended SUV in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Nearly $2 million in drugs were found inside an SUV left unattended in an isolated section of a Pompano Beach parking garage.

After being alerted Sunday to the SUV sitting in the Broward Health North garage, Broward Sheriff's Office detectives found a large stash of fentanyl hidden inside.

Just over nine kilograms of the drug were located inside a duffel bag under the floor board of the vehicle's trunk.

Detectives from BSO's Organized Crime Division say the drug bust is part of a joint investigation with the Drug Enforcement Administration into a drug trafficking organization in South Florida.

According to BSO, fentanyl is one thousand times stronger than street-level heroin and goes for up to $200 per gram.

