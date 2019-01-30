'I wasn't driving,' Broward man alone in car denies driving following hit-and-run incident

DAVIE, Fla. - A man alone in a car told police officers he wasn't driving after he lost control of the vehicle following a hit-and-run incident in Davie.

Davie police officers were alerted to an issue when they saw two vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed on Sunday. The driver of the trailing vehicle attempted to catch the officers' attention by honking her horn and flashing her lights.

With the officers in pursuit, the vehicles turned down a dead end street and stopped. The woman in the trailing vehicle claimed the other car, a Toyota Camry, had struck hers minutes earlier.

The Toyota left the scene and the driver later attempted to make a U-turn on Stirling Road while sticking his middle finger out at the pursuing officer. The driver lost control during the maneuver and hit a sidewalk, leaving the car disabled.

Travis Barlow, 27, was alone in the car, but immediately told the officer, "I wasn't driving." A search revealed two active warrants against Barlow for operating a vehicle in Broward County without a valid license.

Barlow was placed into a police unit where he allegedly began kicking the door and banging his head on the partition. The officer also reported Barlow spewed racist statements and claimed his father would hunt down the officer and kill him.

Barlow remained violent and continued to threaten officers after he was taken to Westside Davie Medical Center. After being cleared by medical personnel, he had to be carried to the patrol car by two officers.

After finally being transported to jail, Barlow was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failing to obey and driving with a suspended license.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.