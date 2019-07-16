'It kept me awake all night,' man says after finding body floating in creek

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - In an exclusive interview with Local 10 News, Darryl Tabor said he found a man's body floating face up in a creek Monday night in Oakland Park, under the branches of a mangrove tree.

"It kept me awake all night. All I could see is visions of that in my head," he said.

Tabor's phone was dead, so another man who was with him called 911 shortly before 8 p.m.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies rushed to the scene on East Oakland Park Boulevard near Northeast 18th Terrace.

"From what I could tell, just looking at the clothes he was wearing, it seemed like he was a landscaper. And we know a couple of them that show up here on a daily basis. So I'm just hoping that it's not one of the guys that I know," Tabor said.

Tabor said homicide detectives detained him for questioning for three hours.

"We had, must have had 50 cops out here. And you had divers out here, you had fire rescue out here," Tabor said. "It was soon after they cut me loose that they must have fished the body out of the water."

Detectives are now working to find out who the man was, how he died and how he ended up in the water -- questions Tabor also wants answered.

"Who was this guy? Who loved him? Who's going to miss him? Where did he come from? You know, what was his life? He was a human being. Now he's gone," Tabor said.

According to BSO spokeswoman Keyla Concepcion, detectives do not believe the death is suspicious; however the medical examiner will determine the official cause of death.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

