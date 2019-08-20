'No justice, no peace! We're walking for Noah Sneed,' protesters say during march in Broward

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - Chanese Sneed said she is not giving up on getting justice for her little boy, Noah. She was with Teresa Brown, Noah's great aunt. The family is inconsolable.

The two-year-old boy was found dead July 29 inside a van outside of Ceressa's Daycare & Preschool on West Oakland Park Boulevard and Northwest 31st Street in Oakland Park.

It has been three weeks since Sneed found out about his death and the investigation continues. On Monday night, she was part of a group who marched in protest to the Broward Sheriff's Office headquarters

The group's chant: "No justice, no peace! We're walking for Noah Sneed!"

Investigators shutdown the day care and reported a day care employee didn't follow proper procedure.

The employee admitted to turning off an alarm that should have warned her Noah was inside the van, the boy was not in a proper safety seat and a checklist log was not done, investigators reported.

"All they can think about is that they lost their license. Well, we lost a life," Brown said. "Our precious life: Two years old. That can never be replaced. We need justice! We need someone to pay for this!"

Detectives said it was an active investigation and the medical examiner had yet to rule out the exact cause of the death.

