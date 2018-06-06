1 dead, 1 hurt after flying tire lands on SUV along Interstate 95

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - One person was killed and another was hurt Tuesday when a SUV driving on Interstate 95 was struck by a tire that came flying off a box truck.

Alvaro Feola, a spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol, said the crash happened around 6:15 p.m. on southbound I-95 near Commercial Boulevard. The box truck lost its left front tire, which flew into a concrete barrier wall and landed on the SUV.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, Feola said. The passenger was taken to Broward Health Medical Center. The victim's injuries where described as not life-threatening, Feola said.

The crash caused traffic delays along southbound I-95 for several hours on Tuesday evening.

