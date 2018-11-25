1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after distracted driver crashes into pack of cyclists

DAVIE, Fla. - A distracted driver crashed her car into a pack of cyclists early Sunday along State Road 84 in Davie, killing one person and seriously injuring another, authorities said.

Sgt. Mark Leone, a spokesman for the Davie Police Department, said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. near Southwest 148th Avenue. A group of about 14 bike riders were traveling east along the roadway when some of them were struck by the car.

Leone said the driver, who was not identified, stayed at the scene of the crash and is cooperating with investigators.

“We do not believe that speed, alcohol or drugs are a factor,” Leone said. “(The driver) did say that she was distracted by something in her vehicle. We’re unsure of what it was. That coupled with the sun shining directly down the road at a very low spot at that time of the morning is something that we’re investigating as causes of this crash.”

The driver came up behind the group of cyclists, but said she did not see them before she struck them.

"She felt the impact and swerved off the road," Leone said.

Leone said five of the cyclists suffered minor injuries. The cyclists were part of a group that ride in the Davie area on weekends although the group usually rides in much larger numbers, Leone said.

Paramedics transported the victims to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. One died at the hospital while another is listed in critical condition. That person is undergoing surgery at the hospital, Leone said.

Photo courtesy of Antonio Suarez Police officers attend to the driver after the crash. Photo courtesy of Antonio Suarez.

Davie police shut down State Road 84 from Interstate 75 to Southwest 148th Avenue while officers investigated the crash. The road reopened around 1:30 p.m.

Leone said he did not believe the woman was texting or using her phone at the time of crash. Leone stressed that drivers must stay attentive to the road to avoid crashes.

"As we see here, it only takes that one second of distraction for a fatal accident to occur," Leone said.

