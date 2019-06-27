1 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash early Thursday in Oakland Park.

The crash occurred just after midnight at Dixie Highway and Commercial Boulevard.

Authorities said two people had to be extricated from one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

Debris could be seen scattered along the intersection.

Southbound lanes of Dixie Highway were shut down for several hours.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.



