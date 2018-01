DAVIE, Fla. - One person has died after a motorcycle crash along Interstate 595 in Davie, officials said.

Alvaro Feola, a spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol, said the crash has blocked two lanes of eastbound I-595 near Nob Hill Road, causing traffic delays.

Feola said a passenger on the motorcycle was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, where the passenger died.

This is a developing story.

