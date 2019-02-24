1 dead after shooting at Lauderhill strip club, authorities say

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A man was shot and killed early Sunday outside a Lauderhill strip club, authorities said.

Lt. Michael Santiago, a spokesman for the Lauderhill Police Department, said around 2:30 a.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Club 54 strip club in the 3100 block of West Broward Boulevard and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside.

Santiago described the scene at the club as chaotic. Several people suffered minor injuries trying to run away from the shooting. Santiago said police did not have a description of the gunman and it was unclear what led to the shooting.

Paramedics transported the victim, who was not identified, to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.