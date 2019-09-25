1 dead in crash on Copans Road in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - One person is dead after a crash in Pompano Beach.
A view from Sky 10 showed a body covered by a yellow tarp in the middle of Copans Road.
Local 10 News reporter Parker Branton said it appeared the driver of the vehicle that struck the person remained at the scene.
A man who said he rides his bicycle along Copans Road daily told Local 10 News it's not a good spot to be walking in the road.
"It's a busy street to cross," he said.
Copans Road was closed for several hours between North Dixie Highway and North Federal Highway during the crash investigation.
Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.