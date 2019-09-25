1 dead in crash on Copans Road in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - One person is dead after a crash in Pompano Beach.

A view from Sky 10 showed a body covered by a yellow tarp in the middle of Copans Road.

Local 10 News reporter Parker Branton said it appeared the driver of the vehicle that struck the person remained at the scene.

A yellow tarp covers a body in the middle of Copans Road.

A man who said he rides his bicycle along Copans Road daily told Local 10 News it's not a good spot to be walking in the road.

"It's a busy street to cross," he said.

Copans Road was closed for several hours between North Dixie Highway and North Federal Highway during the crash investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.