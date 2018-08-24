Argument leads to shooting at Sunrise gas station, police say

SUNRISE, Fla. - One person was shot Friday afternoon at a gas station in Sunrise, authorities said.

Police initially received a call that someone tried to carjack the driver of a white Mercedes-Benz Friday afternoon at a Mobil gas station at 6099 W. Sunrise Blvd., when the victim pulled out a gun and shot the man.

However, Sunrise police said it appears that the shooting happened as a result of an argument.

Witness told Local 10 News reporter Christian De La Rosa that two men began arguing at the gas station when a third man stepped in. Witnesses said that's when the driver of the Mercedes fired his gun at that third person.

"The guy who got shot didn't fight. He just got shot. He didn't fight the other guy," one witness said. "He's crazy."

Police confirmed that one person was shot and was taken to Broward Heath Medical Center. A relative told De La Rosa that the man is listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. Authorities said all parties involved in the incident are cooperating in the investigation.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance video to determine exactly what happened.

