1 injured in shooting in Margate, police say

MARGATE, Fla. - A man was shot several times Tuesday night near the Southgate Park in Margate.

Margate police officers responded to investigate a shooting in the area of Southwest 54th Avenue, between Southwest Fourth Street and Sixth Place.

The officers found the man wounded. According to Sgt. Lori Eller, the victim was at North Broward Medical Center. T

Eller said detectives were investigating the shooting. Officers are asking anyone with information to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

