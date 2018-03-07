1 killed, 17 injured in rollover crash on Alligator Alley in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - One person was killed and 17 others were injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash on Alligator Alley in Broward County, authorities said.

Battalion Chief Michael Kane, a spokesman for Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, said a dark-colored pick-up truck collided with a van just before 6 p.m. on the Everglades Parkway in an unincorporated part of Broward County near Fort Lauderdale.

The crash sent the van rolling into the center median of the highway and threw several passengers from the vehicle, Kane said. Authorities said they were still investigating what caused the crash.

One of the victims, a 45-year-old woman, was was pinned under the van and passerbys used a floor-jack to get her free, Kane said.

One person, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, Kane said.

Kane said 12 people were taken to hospitals, six of whom were airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center. Four people were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Multiple agencies assisted authorities in Broward County, including Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

