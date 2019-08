POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A 12-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Pompano Beach.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue spokeswoman Sandra King said the boy was struck on Northwest 15th Avenue near Northwest 33rd Street.

The boy was taken to Broward Health North. His condition wasn't immediately known.

King said the driver remained at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.



