14-year-old is latest to be accused of making school threat

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A 14-year-old boy is the latest teenager to be charged with making a threat to harm students at a South Florida school.

The teen is accused of posting a picture with a gun on Snapchat with a caption saying, "Watch out at school tomorrow."

He faces a charge of making a threat to kill.

The FBI discovered the post and passed the information on to the Broward Sheriff's Office, whose deputies arrested the teen at his father's home in Weston.

The teen is a student at Don Soffer Aventura High School, a charter school in Aventura.

"He thought it was funny and deleted it," the teen's best friend told a judge Friday in juvenile court.

Judge Stacy Ross ordered that the teen be held for at least 21 days after the teen's family asked the judge to place him on home detention.

Authorities said the teen posted again to social media after the threat was made, saying the gun was a BB gun and that he was just joking.

"It was a stupid mistake that he immediately regretted and deleted," the teen's mother, Margaret Brable, told the judge.

Ross didn't make a final decision on when the teen will be released because a psychological evaluation or threat assessment has yet to be done.

