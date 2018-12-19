15-year-old girl threatened classmate with gun, deputies say

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - A 15-year-old girl was arrested last week after deputies said she brought a handgun to her Oakland Park high school school and threatened a classmate, telling the victim, "If I can't have you then no one can."

The girl faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without violence. Local 10 News is not naming the girl because of her age.

According to the arrest report, the girl, a sophomore at Northeast High School, brought gun to classes Thursday. During geometry class, the girl showed the gun to a classmate and then approached another student, pulled the gun from her waistline and put the weapon against the student's hip.

The student did not report the incident immediately because deputies said she was afraid the girl would find her and shoot her, the report said.

When questioned by authorities, the girl admitted to bringing the weapon to school and threatening her classmate, the report said. She told deputies that she no longer had the gun because she disposed of it in a neighborhood dumpster, the report said.

