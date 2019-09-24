2 arrested during raid of pawn shop in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. - Two people were arrested Tuesday morning during a raid at a pawn shop in Tamarac, Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright confirmed in a news release.

According to the spokeswoman, detectives executed a search warrant at Richie's Pawn Shop, which is located at 5227 N. State Road 7.

"Today's arrests mark the culmination of a year-long investigation into an organized retail crime operation where the suspects knowingly sold stolen merchandise," Coleman-Wright said in the news release. "Investigators dubbed the operation 'Getting Rich' as a spin on the name of the pawn shop, Richie's Pawn."

The two suspects arrested Tuesday face numerous felony counts of organized dealing in stolen property.

No other details were immediately released.

