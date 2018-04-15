2 teens dead, 5 hurt after stolen car crashes in Pompano Beach, deputies say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Two teenagers were killed and another five young people were seriously hurt in a car crash early Sunday in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

Keyla Concepcion, a spokeswoman for the Broward County Sheriff's Office, said the youths were riding in a stolen car around 3 a.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to flip over and land on the CSX railroad tracks near the 1000 block of Northwest 15th Street.

Concepcion said the people inside the car ranged in age from 12 to 14 years old.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. Another was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, where the victim later died.

The five young people who were hurt were also transported to Broward Health. Their conditions were not disclosed.

After the crash, deputies closed down a portion of 15th Street from the 900 block to the 1200 block for several hours. Rail traffic on the CSX tracks was also halted.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

