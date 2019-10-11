2 dead after crash at Sunrise intersection

SUNRISE, Fla. - Two people are dead after a violent crash in Sunrise, police said.

The fatal crash occurred Thursday evening at Nob Hill Road and Sunrise Lakes Boulevard.

Detectives worked until about 5 a.m. Friday investigating the crash.

Debris was strewn about the intersection after the crash, involving at least three vehicles.

Two vehicles damaged in the crash were placed on the bed of some flatbed trucks to be towed away.

It was unclear how many people, if any, survived the crash or if anyone else was injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

