2 dead in 5-car crash on Interstate 75 in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. - Two people are dead after a five-vehicle crash early Saturday along Interstate 75 in Davie, authorities said.

Alvaro Feola, a spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol said the crash, which involved a tractor-trailer, happened just before 6:15 a.m. near Sheridan Street,

Authorities shut down the northbound lanes of the I-75 to clear the scene the crash. Traffic is being diverted off the Sheridan Street exit or moving along the express lanes.

