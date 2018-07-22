2 hurt after 3-car crash along Florida's Turnpike in Davie

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Two people were seriously hurt after a three-car crash early Sunday along Florida's Turnpike in Davie, authorities said.

A car was rear-ended near the Griffin Road exit around 6:30 a.m., the Florida Highway Patrol said. Debris from the crash then hit a third vehicle, troopers said.

Paramedics transported the victims to a local hospital. One person was listed in critical condition while the other is listed in serious condition.

The crash shut down the northbound lanes of the turnpike, causing traffic delays for several hours, troopers said.

