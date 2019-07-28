2 injured in drive-by shooting on Interstate 95

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - It was a usual early Sunday morning at the 24-hour Flashback Diner in Broward County's Hallandale Beach until a man stormed inside begging for help.

The man told the waitresses of the Flashback Diner on Federal Highway, between Southeast Second Street and Southeast Third Street, that he and his friends had been the victims of a drive-by shooting.

Police officers later identified the driver as Donnell Williams, 25, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds. There were three passengers, including 21-year-old Crystal Lumpkin, who was shot in the leg.

There was blood in the driver's side of the silver Nissan Altima when Hallandale Beach Fire Rescue personnel and Hallandale Beach Police Department officers responded.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho, the shooter fired at the silver Nissan Altima, while traveling northbound on Interstate 95 in the area of Ives Dairy Road.

Lt. Yanko Reyes said investigators believe the shooter fired at least a dozen times. Fire Rescue personnel took the two injured to Aventura Hospital.

Troopers and detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 305-493-8477.

