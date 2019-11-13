Broward

2 masked gunmen kidnap man, rob his friend, drive away in stolen vehicles

Police say ordeal began when man forced into car at Vegas Cabaret in Lauderhill

By Saira Anwer - Reporter

Police say a man was convinced to come out of his Sunrise home and then robbed by two masked gunmen who forced the victim's friend to drive them there.

SUNRISE, Fla. - Two masked gunmen are responsible for a robbery and kidnapping that began in Lauderhill, police said.

Lauderhill police said a man was forced into his own car at Vegas Cabaret and forced to drive to a home in Sunrise, where the gunmen made the man call his friend and convince him to come outside.

Police said the gunmen robbed the resident and drove off in a white Mercedes-Benz SUV and a Ford Mustang.

Fort Lauderdale police later found an abandoned Mercedes-Benz SUV matching the description of the stolen vehicle.

Nobody was injured during the ordeal.

Lauderhill, Sunrise and Fort Lauderdale police are now investigating.

