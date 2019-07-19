2 men rob Subway restaurant in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for two men who robbed a Subway restaurant last month in Pembroke Park.

Authorities released surveillance video Friday of the robbery in hopes of capturing the beanie-wearing crooks.

The robbery occurred just before 8 p.m. at the Subway at 3930 Pembroke Road.

According to deputies, one of the robbers walked up to the counter with a gun in his hand while his accomplice jumped over the counter and emptied the money out of the register.

Authorities said one of them then walked toward a back room and took an additional container of cash from an employee.

The video shows the thieves leaving the restaurant on foot, but authorities believe they got into an older-model, four-door, burgundy Nissan Altima.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Detective Luis Silberberg at 954-321-4876 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for anonymous tips that lead to an arrest.

