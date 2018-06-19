2 men shot during drug deal gone bad in Tamarac, authorities say

Tyshon Joseph, 18, was arrested Tuesday in connection with a drug deal gone bad that seriously injured his cousin, authorities said.

TAMARAC, Fla. - Two men were shot Monday night during a drug deal gone bad in Tamarac, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, Tyshon Joseph, 18, and his cousin Deimytre Nozil, 19, drove to the area of 5686 North Rock Island Road to buy some marijuana.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said the men approached the driver's side door of the drug dealer's Ford Ranger.

During the transaction, Nozil pulled out a handgun, reached inside the vehicle and tried to take the marijuana, authorities said.

According to the report, a struggle ensued and Nozil shot the drug dealer, Mauricio Tiggs, twice in the neck and head area. His girlfriend, Destinee Carris, was in the vehicle but was not injured.

Deputies said Tiggs grabbed his .357 handgun and returned fire, shooting Nozil once in the side.

Authorities said Tiggs and his girlfriend admitted to going to the area to sell marijuana to the cousins. Detectives said Joseph also confessed to meeting up with the couple with the intention of robbing them for the drugs.

Deputies said Joseph confessed that he had been carrying an unloaded .40-caliber handgun, while his cousin had a loaded .45-caliber handgun. He said they both threw their guns on the ground as they ran from the scene, the report stated.

Joseph was arrested on an armed robbery charge.

Nozil faces charges of armed robbery and attempted murder. Authorities said he remains hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.