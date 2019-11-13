2 men wounded in Lauderhill shooting

Police say two men were shot as this Toyota 4Runner was about to pull into a parking space in Lauderhill.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Two men were wounded in a shooting Wednesday morning in Lauderhill, police said.

The double shooting occurred about 5 a.m. on Northwest 55th Avenue.

Lauderhill police Lt. Michael Santiago said two men were in a Toyota 4Runner that was about to pull into a parking space when someone in another vehicle opened fire at them.

Both victims were shot in the hands and taken to an area hospital. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Santiago said the victims weren't cooperating with police.

