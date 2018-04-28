2 people, including infant, seriously hurt after crash in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. - Two people, including an infant, were seriously hurt Saturday in a two-car crash in Davie, authorities said.

Mark Leone, a spokesman for the Davie Police Department, said the crash happened around noon at Southwest 26th Street and Flamingo Road.

A witness told Local 10 that the crash was between a small black car with five people inside and a white van. The black car was severely damaged in the crash, the witness said.

Battalion Chief Andy Popick, a spokesman for Davie Fire Rescue, said five people were transported to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale for treatment. Popick said the baby and a woman were listed in serious condition, while the other three victims suffered minor injuries.

The witness said the baby and the woman were thrown from the black car while another woman was trapped in the back seat. Rescue workers were able to free that victim, the witness said.

Police have shut down Flamingo Road in both directions near Southwest 26th Street. Police advise people to avoid the area.

