2 people thrown from car after single-vehicle crash in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. - Two people were thrown from a car Wednesday morning after a single-vehicle crash in Davie.

The crash was reported around 3 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of State Road 84.

Local 10 News was at the scene as a destroyed orange car lay in the median after the crash.

Parts from the upside-down vehicle were left scattered across the roadway and the guard rail was ripped up.

A yellow tarp covered what appeared to be a body several yards from where the car sat.

"The scene, based on where the traffic homicide investigators have all their markers out, is a pretty large area," Davie police Sgt. Mark Leone said.

Police said the car slammed into the guard rail and rolled several times before coming to a stop in a median.

"Two occupants in the vehicle -- a driver and passenger -- (were) both ejected. One of the individuals was removed from being wedged under a fence," Leone said.

Eastbound lanes were closed after the crash, causing major delays for morning commuters.

Authorities believe speed might have played a factor in the crash and, at this point, they do not believe either of the people inside the car were wearing a seatbelt.

Crews flipped the vehicle over and towed the car away as police investigated who was behind the wheel and how this happened.

"They are investigating it for speed and possibly other things," Leone said.

The identities of the driver and passenger have not been released.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.