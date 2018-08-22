2-year-old girl found unresponsive in Pompano Beach pool dies

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A 2-year-old girl who was found unresponsive in a Pompano Beach pool last week has died, authorities said.

Joy Oglesby, a spokeswoman for the Broward County Sheriff's Office, said someone found Nola Hazlett, of Ambler, Pennsylvania around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday; she was floating in the pool at a home in the 3200 block of Canal Drive.

That person performed CPR on the girl until paramedics arrived, said Pompano Beach Fire Rescue spokeswoman Sandra King. Paramedics transported the girl to Holy Cross Hospital and later Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in Hollywood.

Oglesby said Broward County homicide detectives are investigating Nola's death. The cause of death with be will determined by Broward County’s Office of Medical Examiner and Trauma Services.

Nola's family had rented the home for vacation, Oglesby said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Bryan Tutler at 954-321-4200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.