20-year-old man shot and killed in Lauderdale Lakes parking lot

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - A 20-year-old Margate man was shot and killed early Saturday in Lauderdale Lakes, authorities said.

Joy Oglesby, a spokeswoman for the Broward County Sheriff's Office, said Dean Hyatt was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 4:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Caravel Arms Apartments in the 4800 block of Northwest 24th Court.

Paramedics pronounced Hyatt dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Mike Roque at 954-321-4200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.