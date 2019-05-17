$20,000 reward offered for information about attempted robbery of letter carrier

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any of the three people who tried to rob a letter carrier this week in Oakland Park.

The attempted robbery was reported around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of the 600 block of Northeast 40th Street.

Investigators said three people approached the letter carrier with the intent to rob the victim, but fled the area shortly after.

Authorities released a sketch of one of the culprits on Friday.

He was described by investigators as a dark-skinned man between the ages of 25 and 27. He is between 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 6 feet tall and weighs 170-180 pounds. Investigators said he was wearing a gray hoodie at the time of the incident and had shoulder-length dreadlocks.

The second culprit was described as a dark-skinned male in his late teens or early to mid-20s. Investigators said he was skinny with a defined muscular build, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and about 160 pounds.

Authorities were not able to provide a description of the third person involved in the attempted robbery.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.

