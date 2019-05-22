27 arrested in roundup of suspected gang members in Pompano Beach

iStock/allanswart

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - More than two dozen suspected gang members were arrested over the weekend in an operation aimed at stopping a rise in shootings and other crimes in the Pompano Beach area, authorities said.

Keyla Concepcion, a spokeswoman for the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, said the operation started on Friday and lasted into the early morning hours of Saturday. The roundup involved multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Lauderdale Police Department and United States Border Patrol.

At one point during the roundup early Saturday, two suspects realized they were about to be arrested and fired at team members, but no one was hurt. The men were eventually brought into custody.

“Fortunately, no one was injured in the drive-by Saturday morning, but it’s the very reason why operations like this one are necessary," Sheriff Gregory Tony said. “We need to put an end to the violence and the criminal behavior that robs the rest of the community of its peace and tranquility.”

During the arrests, the team seized three guns, more than $3,000 and recovered a stolen motorcycle. The men face multiple charges, including drug possession and discharging a firearm.



