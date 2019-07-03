3 BSO deputies charged in rough arrest of teen in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. - Three Broward Sheriff's Office deputies have been charged in connection with the rough arrest of Delucca Rolle, 15, in April, Broward County State Attorney Michael J. Satz announced Wednesday.

Sgt. Gregory LaCerra, 51, is charged with two counts of battery for spraying Rolle in the face with pepper spray April 18 and throwing him to the pavement outside a McDonald's. He was also charged with one count of falsifying records and one count of conspiracy to falsify records, prosecutors said.

Deputy Christopher Krickovich, 29, is charged with two counts of battery. Prosecutors said he is the deputy who was captured on cellphone video slamming the teen's head to the pavement and punching him in the head.

Krickovich is also charged with two counts of falsifying records and one count of conspiracy to falsify records.

Deputy Ralph Mackey, 49, is charged with one count of falsifying records and one count of conspiracy to falsify records.

Prosecutors said the battery and falsifying records charges are first-degree misdemeanors, which carry maximum punishments of up to a year in jail. The conspiracy charges are second-degree misdemeanors, which carry punishments of up to 60 days in jail.

According to authorities, Rolle had been at the McDonald's parking lot to watch a fight occur after school.

Rolle's mother hired prominent civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump after the incident.

Crump and members of the NAACP have been calling for the deputies' arrests since the incident occurred. Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony, meanwhile, called for due process for the deputies.

BSO spokeswoman Keyla Concepcion confirmed in a news release Wednesday that the sheriff has suspended the deputies without pay.

She said BSO's Internal Affairs investigation into the incident remains open but has been deferred until the criminal proceedings are resolved.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.