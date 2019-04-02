2 women, child injured after Brightline train strikes car in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Two women and a child sustained minor injuries Tuesday afternoon in an accident involving a car and a Brightline train, authorities confirmed.

The crash occurred in the area of Northeast Third Street and North Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach.

Authorities said a couple other vehicles were involved in the crash, but only one car made contact with the train.

Video taken at the scene shows the four-door sedan with front-end damage being towed from the area.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the intersections of Dixie Highway and Atlantic Boulevard, and Cypress Road and Atlantic Boulevard were closed after the collision.

BSO spokeswoman Gina Carter said the three people inside the car that was struck by the train were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

No one inside the train was injured.

It's unclear what caused the crash.





