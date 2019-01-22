3 injured when cars collide near Fort Lauderdale

This Nissan Altima and Oldsmobile Cutlass collided Monday night at Northwest 31st Avenue and Northwest Sixth Street near Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Three people were injured when two cars collided Monday night near Fort Lauderdale.

Broward Sheriff's Office Department of Fire Rescue Capt. Robert Melendez said a Nissan Altima and Oldsmobile Cutlass collided just before 9:30 p.m. at Northwest 31st Avenue and Northwest Sixth Street.

Melendez said the impact was so severe that one of the wheels of the Cutlass was torn off before the car struck a fence.

A woman and two men were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

