3 men steal $907 worth of chainsaws from Home Depot in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Pembroke Pines police are searching for three men they said stole $907 worth of chainsaws from a Home Depot.

The theft was reported just before 8 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Home Depot at 11001 Pines Blvd.

According to authorities, two of the men entered the store and placed three Echo chainsaws in a shopping cart.

Police said the men then met a third man, who was wearing a red tank top, just inside the entrance door and the three proceeded to leave the store without paying for the chainsaws.

Authorities said loss prevention officers tried to stop the men, but they got into a red vehicle and fled the scene.

Anyone with information about the accused shoplifters' identities is asked to call Detective Christina Cruz at 954-431-2225. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

