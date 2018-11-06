3 workers shocked in Southwest Ranches when tree strikes power line

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. - Three workers were shocked Tuesday when a tree on a flatbed truck struck a power line, authorities said.

The incident was reported sometime after 11 a.m. at 13350 Luray Road.

The homeowner told Local 10 News reporter Sanela Sabovic one landscaper was operating a bobcat and in the process of putting trees on a flatbed when one of the trees tapped a power line.

The landscaper operating the bobcat was rushed by Davie Fire Rescue to Memorial Regional Hospital as a trauma alert.

A second landscaper and a third worker, who was about 70 feet away from the bobcat, were also taken to the same hospital with less serious injuries.

The homeowner said all three victims were alert and conscious when they were taken to the hospital.

She said the landscapers had done the same work on her property numerous times without any prior issues or accidents.

