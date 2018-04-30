3-year-old girl drowns in Lauderhill community pool

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A 3-year-old girl drowned Sunday after she was found floating in a community pool in Lauderhill, police said.

Another child spotted the girl floating in the water about 5:30 p.m. and told adults, who jumped into the water, pulled her out and called 911, Lt. Mike Santiago said.

Police and paramedics arrived at 3279 La Mirage Drive and immediately began administering CPR to the girl, Santiago said.

She was taken to Plantation General Hospital, where doctors were unable to save her.

"Not anyone can go in there," resident Tahj Hamilton said. "You have to live here to be in the pool."

Police were interviewing witnesses and family members to determine what led to the drowning.

"I hope next time, like, other parents will be with their children so this doesn't happen again," Hamilton said.

Police haven't identified the girl who drowned.

