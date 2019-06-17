$3,000 reward offered for arrest of murder suspect mistakenly released from jail

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A $3,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a South Florida murder suspect who was mistakenly released from jail.

Eric Vail has been missing since last month's mix-up led to him walking out of a Broward County jail.

Crime Stoppers of Broward County announced the reward Monday.

Vail had been in jail since January after his arrest in connection with the October 2018 shooting of Wadarius Harris, who was found dead in a pickup truck in Pembroke Park.

After being indicted of first-degree murder by a grand jury in April, Vail's original second-degree murder charge was dismissed.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Keyla Concepcion said Vail was released after receiving "unequivocal direction" from the Broward County State Attorney's Office that the second-degree murder charge had been dismissed. She said there was no documentation showing that he was to be held on another charge.

Concepcion went on to say that the Broward County Clerk of Courts is responsible for distributing "official documentation between all the essential parties about court proceedings, to include communications involving inmates in custody."

She said detention deputies who transport inmates in and out of court "are only responsible for the care, custody and control of the inmate."

Anyone with information as to Vail's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

