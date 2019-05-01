4 robbery suspects in custody in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Four robbery suspects were taken into custody Wednesday afternoon in Pembroke Pines, authorities said.

Authorities initially said three suspects had been arrested and that Pasadena Lakes Elementary School was placed on a precautionary lockdown as police searched for the fourth person involved in the robbery.

Sky 10 was above the scene near Sheridan Street and Northwest 89th Avenue shortly after 3:30 p.m. as it appeared police were taking the final suspect into custody.

A short time later, police posted an update on Twitter, saying a Flanagan High School bus bound for the Rainbow Lakes area had been diverted back to the school due to the ongoing police activity.

Police said school administrators would supervise the students at the school until the scene was cleared for them to enter.

The scene was cleared just before 4 p.m.

No other details were immediately released about the robbery.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.